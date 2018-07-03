Is This Famous '90s Model Making A Comeback?

MIU MIU RESORT SHOW ? The most effortlessly iconic show from the brilliant Miuccia Prada and Katie Grand. Thank you to all of the ridiculously loving actresses and artists that came together to make this evening UNFORGETTABLE! I am in utter admiration to share this experience with you ?Gwendolyn Rowan Uma Kate Chloe we did it and did it damn well ?#womensupportingwomen

A post shared by Jaime King (@jaime_king) on Jun 30, 2018 at 3:59pm PDT