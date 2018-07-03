Is This Famous '90s Model Making A Comeback?

Okay, we're not trying to start any rumors or anything, but there's something happening at haute couture week in Paris. We're not yet sure why or how it began, or just how it'll end, but a piece of modeling royalty is in town and she's infiltrating the catwalk. She's not a princess, nor a queen, but a King — Jaime King, that is. (See what we did there?)
In case you know King as an actress — which is fine, seeing as her most recent gig was Ocean's 8 — let us refresh your memory on her legendary modeling career. It all started with "James is a girl," a profile of King in The New York Times that went viral (or, whatever 'really, really popular' was in 1996) and catapulted her rise as a model who could walk the walk, but talk the talk, too. For example, after being cut last-minute from the Comme des Garçons show, King apparently told her agent: "They can [expletive]. I have more important shows to do!" (She did.) After walking for just about every designer you can think of, and posing for the industry's top photographers, she left the fashion world to pursue acting, and most recently, motherhood and activism.
However, just a few days ago, iPhones went up in a frenzy at the Schiaparelli show when King closed the 41-look lineup. A day before that, she walked alongside Uma Thurman, Kate Bosworth, and more at the Miu Miu resort 2019 show in Milan. Both shows styled by King's stylist pal Katie Grand might explain the connection, but we're hoping there's something even bigger going on. Of her Miu Miu moment, King captioned her celebratory Instagram with the hashtag #womensupportingwomen: "Thank you to all of the ridiculously loving actresses and artists that came together to make this evening UNFORGETTABLE! I am in utter admiration to share this experience with you."
MIU MIU RESORT SHOW ? The most effortlessly iconic show from the brilliant Miuccia Prada and Katie Grand. Thank you to all of the ridiculously loving actresses and artists that came together to make this evening UNFORGETTABLE! I am in utter admiration to share this experience with you ?Gwendolyn Rowan Uma Kate Chloe we did it and did it damn well ?#womensupportingwomen
Alright, so we know things should come in three's for them to technically be considered a trend, but there are still a few days left of haute couture, so we're holding out for another iconic King runway appearance. Until then, may this serve as our official call to King to return to modeling — even just for a season or two. Heck — everybody else is doing it!
