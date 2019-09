Is This Famous '90s Model Making A Comeback?

In case you know King as an actress — which is fine, seeing as her most recent gig was Ocean's 8 — let us refresh your memory on her legendary modelling career. It all started with " James is a girl ," a profile of King in The New York Times that went viral (or, whatever 'really, really popular' was in 1996) and catapulted her rise as a model who could walk the walk, but talk the talk, too. For example, after being cut last-minute from the Comme des Garçons show, King apparently told her agent: "They can [expletive]. I have more important shows to do!" (She did.) After walking for just about every designer you can think of, and posing for the industry's top photographers, she left the fashion world to pursue acting, and most recently, motherhood and activism.