It's funny that you say that you like to change up your look when it comes to beauty and fashion, because I feel like when it comes to French women and their style, it's all about being timeless and classic. What are your thoughts on that?

"Absolutely. It's funny because I'm French, but I’ve lived most of my life abroad. My dad is French and my mom is from Rwanda. My dad used to work in Africa and specialized in countries with conflict, so for 17 years (basically all of my youth), I grew up moving from one African country to another. I went to a French high school (in Africa) and when I graduated, I moved to France. I went to law school in the South of France for four years, and then I realized that I had never completely lived in France before that.