At this point, we're fully-versed on every (public) detail about Jennifer Lawrence's wedding to NYC gallery-owner, Cooke Maroney. We know that the Rhode Island ceremony, held at Newport's Belcourt mansion, had a star-studded guest list (Kris Jenner, Sienna Miller, Ashley Olsen, to name a few) and a farm-to-table style menu with S'mores for dessert. The one thing we have yet to see, though, is what the Silver Linings Playbook actress chose to wear.
Last night, Elle UK released the first look at Lawrence's gown — and it is breathtaking. The dress — a sparkly 20s-era number — reportedly had its own hotel room on the estate (and naturally, a ride on a private jet) prior to the ceremony. It was designed especially for Lawrence by Dior's creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, a likely story given her documented relationship with the French fashion house.
Less than a month ago, J.Law was photographed outside of the brand's SS20 runway show in Paris, decked out in head-to-toe Dior. A few weeks earlier, she wore the designer at the Venice Film Festival while promoting her new film, The Burning Plain. And, of course, there was the haute couture Dior gown she donned to win the Oscar for Silver Linings Playbook, a dress that she tripped over while walking onto the stage in a 'she's just like us' moment that'll go down in history.
So yeah, we might not have all the details of her wedding dress, but as her past Dior-clad style moments have shown us, it's sure to be really. damn. good.
