All The A-Listers At Jennifer Lawrence’s Wedding, From Adele To Kris Jenner

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are getting married this weekend, and many A-list celebrities are flocking to Rhode Island to attend. From Hollywood elites such as Emma Stone, Amy Schumer, and Bradley Cooper, to musical royalty like Adele, to reality queens the Kardashians, to Real Housewives cast members, everyone is expected to turn up to support ultimate bestie Lawrence in her union to Maroney.
Lawrence and Maroney arrived by private jet on Friday, TMZ reports, with the bride-to-be sticking to her anti-bridezilla vibes by carrying some of her own luggage off the plane. Maroney gave her a wide berth, seemingly sensing that at least for this weekend, Lawrence will be the center of attention in their relationship. It’s likely a small price to pay considering Lawrence’s otherwise cool-girl vibes that once led her to ditch 2018 Golden Globes to hang out with BFF Emma Stone instead.
While all eyes are of course on Lawrence, the star-studded wedding guest list is sure to excite. Read on to find out which celebs turned up for the luxurious Lawrence and Maroney wedding.