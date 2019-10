All The A-Listers At Jennifer Lawrence’s Wedding, From Adele To Kris Jenner

Lawrence and Maroney arrived by private jet on Friday , TMZ reports, with the bride-to-be sticking to her anti-bridezilla vibes by carrying some of her own luggage off the plane. Maroney gave her a wide berth, seemingly sensing that at least for this weekend, Lawrence will be the center of attention in their relationship. It’s likely a small price to pay considering Lawrence’s otherwise cool-girl vibes that once led her to ditch 2018 Golden Globes to hang out with BFF Emma Stone instead.