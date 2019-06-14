Jennifer Lawrence Explains Exactly What Kind Of Bride She's Going To Be

Jennifer Lawrence's reputation as a cool gal won't be tarnished by wedding planning. The actress has been private about her relationship with art dealer Cooke Maroney, but she has begun opening up more now that they're officially tying the knot. She appeared on the podcast Naked with Catt Sadler to talk about their wedding plans, which have been exactly as drama-free as you'd expect from someone who once decided halfway through hair and makeup to stay home with BFF Emma Stone instead of attending the 2018 Golden Globes after parties.
“I’ve been in a good place,” she told Sadler about the nuptials. “I haven’t been neurotic about it. I’m like too lazy to be neurotic. I saw a dress I liked and I was like, ‘That’s the dress.’ I saw a venue and I was like, ‘Cool, we got a venue.'”
In fairness, all those things might be easier to sort out when you're Jennifer-freaking-Lawrence. However, the actress admitted that there was one thing that made her go a little "bridezilla."
“I thought I didn’t want to have a bachelorette party, and then last minute I decided I did,” she explained. “Then nobody was available because it was last minute. And then I started crying. I was like, ‘I don’t even know why I’m crying. I didn’t know that I wanted a bachelorette party. I guess I just feel pathetic.’ [Maroney] was like, ‘Oh my god, you don’t need to feel pathetic.'”
Maroney's response is symbolic of how good the two are together. Lawrence admitted that she had no plans to get married when she met Maroney, but their connection changed her mind.
"I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully," she said, almost getting sentimental before launching into one of her signature jokes. “He’s my best friend. I want to legally bind him to me forever. And fortunately, the paperwork exists for such a thing. You find your favorite person on the planet and you’re like, ‘You can’t leave!'”
