The Prettiest Photos From Backstage At Dior Haute Couture

Its palette of neutrals — nudes, dusty pastels, and some navy — may not stand out amidst the rest of the week's lineup of intense embroidery and hues, but it is, however, innately French, which is (ultimately) a key selling point for the storied fashion house. (Because this stuff is for sale, after all.) And in terms of variety — suits versus dresses, sleeves versus no-sleeves, flats versus heels — there was some, but not enough to keep younger generations, who may not be on the market for a multi-thousand dollar gown but still like to window shop, interested. Chiuri's subdued take might not be reflective of the current state of fashion, but it seems the Dior woman, who's taken on the roles of equestrian, feminist , ballerina, and fencer in recent seasons, needs a break.