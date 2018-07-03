The Prettiest Photos From Backstage At Dior Haute Couture

In that sense, Dior's fall 2018 haute couture show felt like the eye of the storm that is haute couture week, which made for the perfect moment to take a breath backstage at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris. In the slideshow ahead, we went behind the scenes to capture the show's most intimate moments. Because while couture may not be the most affordable range of made-to-measure, it sure is pretty to look at.