We know history is doomed to repeat itself, but this is impressive attention to detail. Today, Melania Trump was photographed visiting detained migrant children in Texas while sporting perhaps the worst jacket imaginable for the occasion: a $39 Zara jacket with "I really don't care, do u?" written on the back. Yes, she wore a jacket that boldly proclaimed "I really don't care" while tending to a pressing human rights crisis that is perhaps the United States' most high-profile issue right now. It's kind of similar to another instance of a woman in power seemingly shrugging off the plight of her people, and Twitter immediately drew the comparisons.
"Let them eat cake," Marie Antoinette allegedly stated (although there's no specific proof) after being told French peasants had no bread to eat.
And now, intentionally or not, the First Lady is projecting a similar message.
imagine being so carelessly, casually flippant about the plight that your ruling class is directly responsible for that you left "let them eat cake" in the fucking dust https://t.co/SpysLUd84N— Anthony Oliveira (@meakoopa) June 21, 2018
"Imagine being so carelessly, casually flippant about the plight that your ruling class is directly responsible for that you left "let them eat cake" in the fucking dust."
"Melania Trump: When 'let them eat cake' is too subtle."
Alternative jacket messages considered by Melania Trump: pic.twitter.com/GffzRhbJzO— MeltLikeButta (@jwbutta) June 21, 2018
"Alternative jacket messages considered by Melania Trump:"
In response to the uproar, Melania Trump's PR rep told BuzzFeed's Julia Reinstein that there was "no hidden message" to the jacket.
Here’s what Melania Trump’s spokesperson has to say about the jacket that said “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” that she wore while boarding a plane to head to the border today pic.twitter.com/PUaMFBVDHq— julia reinstein (@juliareinstein) June 21, 2018
A gaffe like this reminds me of my favorite Melania Trump quote:
