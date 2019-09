We know history is doomed to repeat itself, but this is impressive attention to detail. Today, Melania Trump was photographed visiting detained migrant children in Texas while sporting perhaps the worst jacket imaginable for the occasion: a $39 Zara jacket with "I really don't care, do u?" written on the back. Yes, she wore a jacket that boldly proclaimed "I really don't care" while tending to a pressing human rights crisis that is perhaps the United States' most high-profile issue right now. It's kind of similar to another instance of a woman in power seemingly shrugging off the plight of her people, and Twitter immediately drew the comparisons.