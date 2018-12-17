The Matriarchy Power List: 29 Women Who Took Over The World In 2018
Because the present is female. And these are the women making history.
The year of our Lordesse 2018 proved historically traumatic (#MeToo reckonings, all things Trump), triumphant (midterm victories), and transformative for America, particularly American women, with an unprecedented number now assuming their rightful place as leadership, tastemakers, and decision-makers across art, politics, and culture. So, what’s next and who’s in charge? Refinery29 has chosen the 29 women actively reshaping American culture in their image—and yours. Because the patriarchy as we know it is over. This is the age of a new Matriarchy...and it’s here to stay.
Some 200 men fell in the aftermath of #MeToo. But there have always been exceptionally qualified women ready, willing and able to take over.
Tanzina Vega
Christiane Amanpour
Jennifer Salke
Karen Costello
From speaking up for peers to putting their career on the line to make a point, these entertainers made a difference in their industry in 2018.
Marie Javins
Shannon White
Being the first woman in any leadership position is a death-defying feat; after all, once you’ve shattered the glass ceiling, you must find a way to remain aloft in that high, high perch without falling (or being pushed).
Amy Montagne
Letitia James
Luz Rivas
This year, the number of female Fortune 500 CEOs dropped — leading many to worry of a devolution. But female execs are not going away. Here’s proof.
Nancy Pelosi
Jacky Rosen (Susie Lee, Kate Marshall)
The 131 Women Serving in the 116th Congress
Yes, inherited wealth is polarizing. But once upon a time, men gave their companies to their most competent sons and found suitors for their daughters. That oppressive fairy tale is over, as more and more power is inherited by the most qualified heirs, regardless of their gender.
Feature edited by Bourree Lam, Yael Kohen, Justin Ravitz; additional reporting by Natalie Morin. Art Direction & Design by Isabel Castillo Guijarro; Illustrations by Justyna Stasik and Vero Romero