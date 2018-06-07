And then there is the sheer star power of it all. Jada Pinkett Smith is not just a Hollywood mom of yesteryear filling her time. She is an award-winning actress, known for iconic films from Set It Off to The Matrix. She is married to Will Smith, who is arguably one of the most successful actors in the world. Her children, Jaden and Willow, are also child stars who are influencing generations of young people to be themselves. Red Table Talk sits all of them, minus Will, down to be vulnerable. I can’t think of any reality show that was ever granted this kind of intimate access.