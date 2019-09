On each episode of the show , which premiered on on May 7, the three women offer an intergenerational approach to a range of topics, many of which are directly related to womanhood. Pinkett explained what it was like to embrace her stepson, Trey Smith, and learning to get along with his mother Sheree Zampino. In another episode about struggling with loss, Willow admitted to practicing self-harm when she was younger. Sometimes Norris, who may be the most in shape 60-something on Earth, hates her thighs. On the fourth episode, Gabrielle Union was a guest so that she and Jada could bury a 17-year hatchet that they don’t know how they ended up holding. This week, Jada explained why she allowed Jaden Smith to be emancipated at age 15. Each episode takes a positive, self-help approach to deeper traumas. There are tears and there are laughs, and I love every minute it.