In the meantime, Cavallo also has a business to run and so far so good, she says. They’ve landed big new accounts (Buffalo Wild Wings and another they can’t share publicly just yet, which are both in the agency’s top 5 largest accounts), were named a Top 25 Agency by Campaign US (an industry pub), and have achieved double-digit increases in revenue and margin. Cavallo is upfront that she doesn’t plan to stay for 10 years (her personal deadline is four, though she doesn’t rule out staying longer), but she’s adamant that diversity and equity are business issues. As an ad industry and a society, “there is no question. We have to change,” she says. “I’m not going to just run a company and say that’s not my problem. It is my problem. All I can do now is say I am going to make as much possible change as I can in the time that I have here.”