Sweet, Sweet Fantasy: Searching For A Land Where Women Rule

Americans have always found a way to project their dreams onto other cultures; the reality of Mosuo culture is a lot less exotic than we imagine. Though their family structures are different, their romantic relationships are similar to our own, and both women and men make decisions in the home. But at a time when Western women are marching for their rights; when media coverage has shed long-overdue light on the various horrors women face in the workplace, from sexual harassment to the pay gap; and egalitarian marriages can still somehow feel out of reach — isn’t it natural that we might be drawn to the escapist fantasy of a matriarchal society?