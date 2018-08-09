Despite their 2016 divorce, Christina and Tarek El Moussa will be back for an eighth season of HGTV's Flip Or Flop. Following news of their split, Christina announced she would be embarking on her own show, Christina on the Coast, in 2019. To some, this signaled the end of Flip Or Flop, but Christina revealed on Instagram Wednesday to confirm that the long-running show is slated to return in the spring.
"We’re baaacckkk!!!" Christina captioned a video of herself, Tarek, and the rest of the crew announcing the news. "#FlipOrFlop was just picked up by @hgtv for 15 new episodes!! Look for Season 8 to premiere in Spring 2019. We want to make it the best season yet.... What do you want to see this season?!"
The El Moussas initially announced their separation after the police were called after an alleged altercation in their home.
"Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage," they said in the statement to People. "We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed."
"I did date her for a month. I was going through a tough time, and she’s amazing," he told Us Weekly. "I never held hands with her around the kids, though. Now I’m not dating anyone specifically. It will be a long time before I’m in a relationship."
Relationship or not, Flip or Flop will return — the show must go on.
