The Flip or Flop marriage is no more. HGTV star Tarek El Moussa has filed for divorce from wife and co-host Christina, the couple confirmed in a statement to People. The El Moussas were married in 2009 and have two children: 6-year-old Taylor and 1-year-old Brayden. The divorce filing comes about a month after the El Moussas announced their separation following a May 2016 incident involving a firearm. "Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage," they said in the statement to People. "We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed." Despite undergoing counseling to "sort out" their marriage, the El Moussas have made the decision to separate permanently. "During the process, we are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be," the statement reads. "We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue
our professional life together."
our professional life together."
Advertisement