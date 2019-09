Tarek adds that he and his ex-wife are on good terms and that the main focus is on the kids. He never hired a personal investigator to follow her around, and he's selling real estate on his own as well. Plus, he mentioned that the family spends a lot of time together, celebrating birthdays and holidays as a unit. Tarek even revealed that he'd consider a reconciliation , but that it would take some time before they two got back together.