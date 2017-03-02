Though their marriage's collapse has played out in the media, HGTV stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa haven't sat down for a formal joint interview just yet. Us Weekly did have a sit-down with Tarek, however, and he used it as an opportunity to address many of the rumors swirling around his separation, subsequent divorce, and more. That includes his rumored romance with the couple's nanny.
Fans of the show won't have to worry about seeing any of the drama play out on TV, however. HGTV and the El Moussas insist that Flip or Flop will continue as if nothing's happened. Essentially, nothing has. The couple will appear together on the home-renovation show that we all know and love.
"It was stressful," Tarek tells Us Weekly of filming with his ex. "But we had to do our job." The show must go on — and the two know that. In the past, they faced infertility and a miscarriage, and the show continued without a hitch.
As for the rumors that came with their separation, Tarek struck down mentions of suicide attempts and refuted claims that he verbally abused Christina. When the reporter mentioned speculation that he dated the kids' nanny, he was open about that, too.
"I did date her for a month. I was going through a tough time, and she’s amazing," Tarek said. "I never held hands with her around the kids, though. Now I’m not dating anyone specifically. It will be a long time before I’m in a relationship."
Tarek adds that he and his ex-wife are on good terms and that the main focus is on the kids. He never hired a personal investigator to follow her around, and he's selling real estate on his own as well. Plus, he mentioned that the family spends a lot of time together, celebrating birthdays and holidays as a unit. Tarek even revealed that he'd consider a reconciliation, but that it would take some time before they two got back together.
