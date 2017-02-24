After filing for divorce last month, Flip or Flop co-hosts Tarek and Christina El Moussa have moved on. Except that life in the public eye means that they still hear about each other through the news — good and bad.
We know that the show will go on, but we also found out that Christina was seeing the couple's contractor, Gary Anderson. But that relationship has fizzled. Tarek opened up about his ex-wife, the media's coverage of his relationship, and how filming the show during their divorce.
In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Tarek revealed that, like the rest of us, he found out about the breakup through the internet. He added that it had been difficult for him to see his ex wife with their contractor. Anderson had worked on the couple's back yard. Also difficult? Filming the show together. Flip or Flop is continuing, though Tarek says that it's not always easy to work with his ex.
Advertisement
"You know, it's like anything — there are challenges," Tarek told ET. "There are good days, bad days, but, you know, it's our job. We love what we do, so we fight through it. We know what we have to do to support our family and continue our career."
So fans can breathe a sigh of relief. The show isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
Tarek and Christina are co-parenting their two kids, 6-year-old Taylor and 1-year-old Brayden. He insists that he and Christina remain friends and are doing their best to focus on their children.
While the divorce may still be fresh in everyone's minds, Tarek isn't ruling out the possibility of a reconciliation. Don't expect it anytime soon, though.
"Maybe, like, 10 years from now," Tarek said. "Honestly, it took a lot of work to get to a good place for both of us, that I think we are at the point where we aren't looking back, we are looking towards our future."
Advertisement