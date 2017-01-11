Flip or Flop won't end just because Tarek and Christina El Moussa's marriage will, reports ET Online. Though Tarek filed a divorce petition against his wife in January of 2017, the pair's HGTV show will continue. According to the report, the pair will appear onscreen together, despite their decision to officially end their marriage and living apart. The spouses have been officially separated since May 2016, but only made their situation public in December. ET Online states that the real estate agents resumed filming the show after the holidays and are committed to making their business relationship work. The Orange County residents were married for seven years and share two children together. Though it's clearly a time of transition for their family, they are planning on remaining as professional and civil as possible. In a joint statement to People, the pair explains: “We plan to continue our professional life together by being professional, by doing our jobs well, by being prepared and by working hard.” Kudos to the couple for making it work despite their difficulties. Home improvement fans will certainly be pleased by the development.
Advertisement