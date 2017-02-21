Flip Or Flop co-hosts and husband and wife Christina and Tarek El Moussa quietly separated in May 2016 following an incident with a firearm at the couple's home. (No one was hurt.) In December, the pair made the breakup news public, and just last month Tarek filed for divorce after seven years of marriage.
Christina, for one, is relieved that their situation is finally out in the open. “I think the separation process begins long before people actually separate,” told People in a new interview. “So by the time we officially did, I felt like a weight was lifted off me.”
Christina explained that in addition to having their "share of issues" like any couple, the stress of returning to work just one month after giving birth to Braydon was too much. "It was too soon for me,” she said. “I was overwhelmed. The tension between me and Tarek was high." They even started driving to work separately.
These days, Tarek and Christina's relationship is amicable. "I’m happy for him and whatever steps he takes in his life and I just hope he’s happy,” Christina told People. They've also made clear that they plan to continue to film their hit reality show together and co-parent their children (6-year-old Taylor and 18-month-old Braydon), who Christina says are handling the transition well. As is their mom. “It’s invigorating to know I am starting over,” she said. “It’s fun to be able to create my own destiny right now.”
