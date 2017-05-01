Story from Music

Fyre Festival Offers Apology After Disaster

Fyre Festival, billed as an ultra-luxury destination music experience, was cancelled before it even started. The Ja Rule-fronted event has now offered an apology.
The festival was so poorly conceived, you'll remember, that it spawned countless mocking tweets.
The Cut published an excellent account from someone that worked in the planning stages. The only reason we can read that is that Fyre Festival forgot to get him to sign an NDA. Another example of organisational competence.
Their statement is a hilarious maelstrom of not apologising for being the most iconic fuck-ups in modern festival history.
"They simply weren’t ready for what happened next, or how big this thing would get," the statement reads. "They started by making a website and launching a viral campaign. Ja helped book talent, and they had hundreds of local Bahamians join in the effort. Suddenly, they found themselves transforming a small island and trying to build a festival. Thousands of people wanted to come. They were excited, but then the roadblocks started popping up."
Essentially, Billy McFarland and Ja Rule just got too popular and couldn't even deal with how many people were obsessed with them. Tough.
Their Twitter was even more mealy-mouthed.
