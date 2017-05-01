Fyre Festival, billed as an ultra-luxury destination music experience, was cancelled before it even started. The Ja Rule-fronted event has now offered an apology.
The festival was so poorly conceived, you'll remember, that it spawned countless mocking tweets.
Yesterday was a very challenging day for us + our guests. But we would like to fully explain what happened. Details: https://t.co/d0FoaRMb5t— Fyre Festival (@fyrefestival) April 29, 2017
The Cut published an excellent account from someone that worked in the planning stages. The only reason we can read that is that Fyre Festival forgot to get him to sign an NDA. Another example of organisational competence.
Their statement is a hilarious maelstrom of not apologising for being the most iconic fuck-ups in modern festival history.
"They simply weren’t ready for what happened next, or how big this thing would get," the statement reads. "They started by making a website and launching a viral campaign. Ja helped book talent, and they had hundreds of local Bahamians join in the effort. Suddenly, they found themselves transforming a small island and trying to build a festival. Thousands of people wanted to come. They were excited, but then the roadblocks started popping up."
Essentially, Billy McFarland and Ja Rule just got too popular and couldn't even deal with how many people were obsessed with them. Tough.
Their Twitter was even more mealy-mouthed.
#FyreFestival is a dream & vision we poured our hearts & souls into creating, 2017 fell dramatically short of even modest expectations— Fyre Festival (@fyrefestival) April 30, 2017
We're heartbroken that we let down all the guests who put their faith in us (con't)— Fyre Festival (@fyrefestival) April 30, 2017
To our guests and staff—thank you again for your all patience as we navigate our next steps. We owe you an apology (con't)— Fyre Festival (@fyrefestival) April 30, 2017
Guests have been sent a form that will provide the necessary information to apply for a refund— Fyre Festival (@fyrefestival) April 30, 2017
