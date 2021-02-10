Paris Hilton Says She Was “Abused On A Daily Basis” At Utah Boarding School In Harrowing Testimony

During her testimony, Hilton described a particular incident (also illustrated in This Is Paris) that has haunted her for years. "For the past 20 years, I’ve had a recurring nightmare where I’m kidnapped in the middle of the night by two strangers, strip-searched, and locked in a facility," she said. "I wish I could tell you this haunting nightmare was just a dream, but it is not. When I was 16, two transporters woke me up in the middle of the night with handcuffs. They asked me if I wanted to go the easy way or the hard way. They carried me out of my home as I screamed at the top of my lungs for my parents' help."