Britney Spears Mentioned The Framing Britney Spears Documentary For The First Time

Because Britney has mostly kept quiet thus far about the growing fervour for the #FreeBritney movement and her legal situation ( her ongoing litigation would likely bar her from doing so), the public and fans closely follow and scrutinise her social media posts. One such post came on March 24, when Britney shared a carousel of photos depicting "the women that have truly inspired my life." Sharon Stone, the first woman pictured, recently shared on The Kelly Clarkson Show that Britney reached out to her during one of her most difficult periods, in February 2007.