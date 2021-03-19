There's also a difference between a conservator of a person's estate and their person, Slater notes. "With the co-conservator of the estate, which Jamie is, the powers are limited to financial transactions and legal issues," he says. "The conservator of the person can bleed into more freedom issues — they could control where she lived, might be able to control who she sees, how people talk to her, but that would need to be included in a court order and it to find just case. That doesn't naturally come with the position." Jamie was named co-conservator of both Spears' estate and person in 2008 and will last until September 3, 2021. Jodi Montgomery, a professionally licensed conservator, took over the role temporarily in 2019 when Jamie volunteered to briefly step down for health reasons.