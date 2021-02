Here’s What Britney Spears’ Latest Court Victory Actually Means

While many fans in the #FreeBritney movement have been following the star's case for a while and have vocally supported what they believe is her quest to rid herself of unwanted legal restraints, public support for Britney seems to be at an all-time high. Over the weekend, many watched the FX-Hulu documentary Framing Britney Spears , a New York Times documentary basically led viewers up to this exact court date. It's actually pretty poetic, if you think about the most idealized outcome: The public, roused by a revealing documentary about Britney Spears, rallies to free her from the clutches of her controlling father. A few days later, amid the outpour of support across the world, the pop icon finally is rid of her conservatorship and twirls, python in hand, into the sunset.