Britney Spears Was Yet Another Promising Young Woman

Why continue writing stories about public women in pain? Why continue celebrating downfalls and declines? It’s one the reason why those interview scenes in the documentary were so uncomfortable for me to watch, because I remember that the first time I saw them, they were deeply entertaining. We, the audience, were the ones fueling the coverage we are now so outraged by. It continued because we kept laughing at crude talk show jokes, and buying magazines with humiliating cover photos. In a way, social media has only delegated that same policing of behaviors to the wider public.