Matt Lauer's Not Sorry About Making Britney Spears Cry

"The only part that was at all controversial was she got every emotional in the middle of the interview and she began to cry," he told Cohen. "But keep in mind, it was taped. We had many opportunities to stop so that she could compose herself and she wanted to keep going. She was really feeling extremely emotional about the hounding of the press and the paparazzi and how they were making her life miserable, so I think I did my job. I let her talk, and if people didn't think it went well, I apologize. But I would do the same thing again."