Matt Lauer's Not Sorry About Making Britney Spears Cry

You can't get Matt Lauer in the hot seat and not ask about two topics: getting called out for being "glib" by Tom Cruise, and making Britney Spears cry.
Luckily, the veteran Today host was more than happy to dish about his most famous interviews as he joined co-anchor Savannah Guthrie for an appearance on last night's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.
Viewers may recall a gum-smacking Spears welling up during her 2006 Dateline interview with Lauer. Does he regret her having such an emotional reaction, a WWHL caller wanted to know?
To sum it up: Nope.
"The only part that was at all controversial was she got every emotional in the middle of the interview and she began to cry," he told Cohen. "But keep in mind, it was taped. We had many opportunities to stop so that she could compose herself and she wanted to keep going. She was really feeling extremely emotional about the hounding of the press and the paparazzi and how they were making her life miserable, so I think I did my job. I let her talk, and if people didn't think it went well, I apologise. But I would do the same thing again."
In other words, #sorrynotsorry.
Lauer also reenacted his infamous confrontation with Cruise from 2005, though he clarified that there are no hard feelings between him and the actor. (Just don't get them talking about psychiatry and medicine.)
“Can I just say before we do this, I like Tom Cruise," Lauer said. "We have a good relationship, we have a good friendship. It was just one little moment."
Watch the Spears confessional below.
