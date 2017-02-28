Savannah Guthrie Basically Called Matt Lauer Her Husband & The Internet Lost It

Savannah Guthrie has only been back on the Today show for a short time, but she's already giving viewers plenty of memorable moments. After returning from maternity leave, the anchor's making some hilarious gaffes that bring a whole new meaning to having a work spouse.
According to Entertainment Weekly, this morning while Guthrie was reporting on a study involving moms, dads, and lost sleep, she accidentally mixed up her husband and her co-anchor, Matt Lauer.
"On my maternity leave, when I was getting up and feeding every couple of hours, Matt would be..." Guthrie said. She quickly caught her mistake, though. "Where is my Freud textbook?" she joked.
Her fellow panelist Sheinelle Jones erupted in laughter, saying, "Breaking news!" before asking, "Anything you want to talk about?"
Jones wasn't the only one. Al Roker chimed in, too. "Calling Dr. Howard! Dr. Freud! Dr. Howard!" he teased.
Guthrie took it in stride, however. She even mentioned that it wasn't the first time she's mixed up her real-life husband, Mike Feldman, and her work boo, Lauer.
"That's our secret!" she whispered to a chucking Lauer.
Viewers joined in on the fun, too. On Twitter, the Today show posted the clip and it received plenty of comments.
Some joked about the paternity of Guthrie's new tot.
And others were just happy to see Guthrie back at the desk. Since her return, she's gotten many, many tweets welcoming her to her old post. With fun slips like this, it's easy to see why so many fans missed her.
