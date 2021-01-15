Let’s Talk About Promising Young Woman’s Ugliest Scene

Under the guise of a casual catch-up, Cassie meets with her former college friend Madison, played by Alison Brie, to get day-drunk. Madison drones on and on about how well her life has turned out since medical school while Cassie feigns interest and orders a gigantic bottle of wine for the table, while only pretending to sip hers. The mood shifts considerably, however, when Cassie brings up the fact that back when they were at school, their friend Nina came to Madison saying she’d been sexually assaulted. Madison didn’t take Nina seriously, dismissing her serious claims as “drama.” Feeling cornered by Cassie, Madison immediately gets defensive. “I don’t know why you’re getting mad at me,” she says. “If you have a reputation for sleeping around, then maybe people aren’t going to believe you when you say something’s happened. Crying wolf.”