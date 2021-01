6 Movies That Take You Deeper Into The Vicious World Of Promising Young Woman

Some have called Promising Young Woman a revenge film , but that description seems too simplistic for a story that unpacks layers upon layers of trauma, grief, rage, sadness, thwarted ambition, and a real desire to heal despite all of it. The truth is, there’s never been a movie quite like it. Like a handsome stranger who smiles across the bar, Emerald Fennell’s feature directorial debut lures you in with gorgeous aesthetics and snappy song cues , concealing the rotten core within. It’s a visceral, vicious, but oh-so-delicious look at the forces that suppress women’s potential, leaving us tap-dancing on a balance beam suspended hundreds of miles in the air, hoping we’ll be able to reach the other side unscathed. But what if we just took the plunge?