The Best Music Documentaries About Women, From The Go-Go’s To Miss Americana

There's something wonderfully satisfying about seeing how some of our most beloved music is made. Even if the process is messy or fraught with drama — as these things often go in the music world — it can be fascinating to see the seed of an idea or a burst creative inspiration grow into to a beautifully packaged product that stands the test of time.
One of the newest peeks behind the curtain comes in the form of the Showtime documentary The Go-Go's. The film, directed by Alison Ellwood, shows the meteoric rise to fame of the legendary '80s all-female band and their eventual dissolution, all the way to the present, in which they're making new music together for the first time in almost two decades.
The Go-Go's joins a pantheon of a what is considered as something of a golden age of music documentaries. And now, even more are spotlighting the women that have made up the music industry but whose stories have often gone untold — or rather, not told on their own terms. From Madonna to Taylor Swift to Beyoncé, ahead are some of the best music documentaries about women.