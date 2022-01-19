There's something wonderfully satisfying about seeing how some of our most beloved music is made. Even if the process is messy or fraught with drama — as these things often go in the music world — it can be fascinating to see the seed of an idea or a burst creative inspiration grow into to a beautifully packaged product that stands the test of time.
Even more are spotlighting the women that have made up the music industry but whose stories have often gone untold — or rather, not told on their own terms. From Madonna to Taylor Swift to Beyoncé, ahead are some of the best music documentaries about women.