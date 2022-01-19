Story from Entertainment

The Best Music Documentaries About Women

Natalie Morin
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
There's something wonderfully satisfying about seeing how some of our most beloved music is made. Even if the process is messy or fraught with drama — as these things often go in the music world — it can be fascinating to see the seed of an idea or a burst creative inspiration grow into to a beautifully packaged product that stands the test of time.
Even more are spotlighting the women that have made up the music industry but whose stories have often gone untold — or rather, not told on their own terms. From Madonna to Taylor Swift to Beyoncé, ahead are some of the best music documentaries about women.

More from Movies