Netflix’s Memories Of A Murder Is About More Than A Serial Killer

So long as our society continues to effectively treat groups of people as expendable, so will killers. Nilsen's urge to kill couldn't be changed, but there's no reason he should have gotten away with it for as long as he did. He could have been stopped years before he made his final kill if people hadn't feared coming forward or if police had taken missing person reports seriously. But Nilsen hasn’t been and won’t be the last dangerous person to take advantage marginalised groups. It’s up to the police, press, and the rest of us to keep these people from being easy targets by empowering them to speak up and actually believing them when they come forward.