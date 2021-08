Netflix’s Memories Of A Murder Is About More Than A Serial Killer

As seen in the documentary, Nilsen confessed to as many as 16 murders, but only eight of his victims were ever identified. He killed unabated from 1978 to 1983, even when some of his would-be victims escaped. Investigators in the documentary revealed that one of Nilsen's earliest would-be victims managed to escape his attacker by flinging himself through a window. But he declined to press charges after the attack. And Martyn, who is only identified by a first name in the documentary, said he didn't go to the police after Nilsen's alleged attempt on his life, because he didn't want to be met with homophobia. Then there was Carl Stotter, who was nearly strangled and drowned to death in 1981. But when Nilsen inexplicably let him go, Stotter went to the police. As seen in the documentary, he claimed the police didn't believe his story.