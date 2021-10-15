How Jackie Collins Taught Millennials Like Me About Sex

In 1997 I was 12 years old and practised in the art of clasping my bra behind my back the grown-up way. It had become abundantly clear that the school nurse – a tiny, wizened lady who would plant herself in front of the class, arms outstretched, an equally wizened walnut in either hand and shout: “These are the ovaries!” – was not going to teach me what I needed to know about my alarmingly adult body. Casting around for inspiration, I drew a blank. There were magazines, I knew, but begging my mum to swap Quiz Kids (no ‘Position of the Week’ there, disappointingly) for a copy of More! or Just Seventeen seemed like asking for trouble. The internet was yet to conquer suburbia – my family did not even have a computer – and terrestrial television had little to offer beyond Eurotrash and Colin Firth in a dripping wet shirt.