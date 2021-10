How Jackie Collins Taught Millennials Like Me About Sex

What’s the point of all this now, you might ask. Conversations about sex are leaps and bounds ahead of where they were when I was at school. Online educators are filling in the gaps left by classroom-based sex education. Half of teenagers aged 16 and 17 have recently watched porn. Well, that is precisely the point. We know that girls and boys are forming unrealistic, potentially damaging ideas about their bodies and about sex from the ready availability of porn online. We know that these ideas feed into a culture which normalises violence against women and girls. By no means am I suggesting that reading a raunchy book is the answer to these problems but it strikes me that watching porn encourages imitation in the same way that reading erotic fiction encourages imagination – and I think we could all use a little more of that. Discovering Jackie Collins as a pre-teen was certainly instructive (and provided some fantastic material for the old smoulder folder) but her books were ultimately a jumping-off point. A thought-starter. An invitation to imagine yourself in any number of glamorous, sexy scenes. And you know what? They made me pretty damn good at sexting, too.