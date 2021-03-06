Kim Kardashian Reacts To Framing Britney Spears By Calling Out 19 Tabloid Covers Shaming Her Pregnant Body

"I cried every single day over what was happening to my body mainly from the pressure of being constantly compared to what society considered a healthy pregnant person should look like — as well as being compared to Shamu the Whale," she continued. "Looking at all of the photos of myself online and in magazine made me so insecure and I had this fear of wondering if I would ever get my pre baby body back. I was shamed on a weekly basis with cover stories that made my insecurities so painful I couldn't leave the house for months after. It really broke me."