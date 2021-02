But Spears wasn't the only person put in a bad situation because of Timberlake; he also played a major role in rerouting Janet Jackson's career when he ripped off part of her dress during their 2004 Super Bowl halftime performance and exposed her breast on national television. After the incident, Jackson suffered serious professional consequences . She was banned from attending the Grammys that year, but CEO and chairman Les Moonves also reportedly attempted to essentially blacklist her from the industry . As the head of CBS and its branches at the time, Moonves allegedly instructed VH1, MTV, and Viacom-owned radio stations to not play Jackson's music, causing her album sales to suffer. Meanwhile Timberlake attended the Grammys that year— where he picked up wins for "Cry Me a River" and Justified — and went on to star in numerous films while still releasing music.