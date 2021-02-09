The Director Of Framing Britney Spears Explains How We All Failed Britney

Talking about Britney today usually involves a lot of speculation. Not only will she not go on the record, but neither will those around her — for legal reasons or otherwise. Stark, however, was adamant that despite those restrictions, her debut film would do as little guessing as possible. “That’s why we wanted to make it about the people around her, the media coverage, and the conservatorship system,” Stark tells Refinery29 over the phone. “There's a lot of value in looking at the way that we imagine Britney, like the photo where she's swinging that umbrella. Something I really wanted to know, is what was happening outside the frame when those images were happening? I think it gives you an entirely new perspective on the image that you saw, and how different something can be in real life versus in one still frame.”