Britney Spears: Her Conservatorship, Health Crisis & The Conspiracy Theories, Explained

Fans have speculated that Britney petitioned for her conservatorship to end, which would make this the first action she has taken in that direction since she last petitioned the court in 2009 and was denied. A source seemingly confirmed that theory to CNN, saying, "Of course she wants it [the conservatorship] to end, because she's not of the right mental state to understand her issues. She has a mental illness and that doesn't mean she needs to be locked up. It puts her somewhere in the middle. She's working on it. It's a struggle on a daily basis."