Britney Spears: Her Conservatorship, Health Crisis & The Conspiracy Theories, Explained

Britney and Lynne Spears, her mother, appeared in a Los Angeles court on 10th May. where Lynne requested to be included in “all matters which special notice may be requested.” It was unusual for Britney to appear in court, as she typically doesn’t attend hearings on the status of her health and ongoing conservatorship. Britney made her own request of the court that is still unspecified — the courtroom was sealed from the press and onlookers that day — but it ended with the judge ordering an expert evaluation in the conservatorship . The type of examination is usually ordered “to determine the mental health and competence of a parent in a divorce case,” according to the Associated Press. It was unclear if the examination relates to Britney’s care for her two sons or her parents’ care over herself.