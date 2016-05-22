If Michael Jackson was the King of Pop, then Britney Spears is its princess. Sorry, Xtina, Katy Perry, and, yes, even you, T.Swift: Britney is the original royal pop star. Her meteoric ascent to chart-topping fame was followed by a tumultuous period in her personal life, which, many would argue, began in 2004 with her getting hitched to a childhood friend at a Vegas chapel for a grand total of 55 hours — followed by her marriage to Kevin Federline later that same year.
By all accounts, the Britney Spears we all fell in love with is alive and well today. Her lucrative Las Vegas residency, Britney: Piece of Me, kicked off in 2013 and will run until at least 2017. Early this month, she released her first app. She's been hard at work on a new album, which is rumored to drop later this year. On Sunday, Spears will receive the Millennium Award at the Billboard Music Awards, where she'll perform a medley of her greatest hits. In honor of the accolade, here are 15 of Britney Spears' most iconic pop culture moments. It's Britney, bitch.