By all accounts, the Britney Spears we all fell in love with is alive and well today. Her lucrative Las Vegas residency, Britney: Piece of Me, kicked off in 2013 and will run until at least 2017 . Early this month, she released her first app . She's been hard at work on a new album, which is rumored to drop later this year. On Sunday, Spears will receive the Millennium Award at the Billboard Music Awards, where she'll perform a medley of her greatest hits. In honor of the accolade, here are 15 of Britney Spears' most iconic pop culture moments. It's Britney, bitch.