If Michael Jackson was the King of Pop, then Britney Spears is its princess. Sorry, Xtina, Katy Perry, and, yes, even you, T.Swift: Britney is the original royal pop star. Her meteoric ascent to chart-topping fame was followed by a tumultuous period in her personal life, which, many would argue, began in 2004 with her getting hitched to a childhood friend at a Vegas chapel for a grand total of 55 hours — followed by her marriage to Kevin Federline later that same year.