How To Be A Pop Star According To Britney Spears' App

Carolyn L. Todd
Britney Spears' own app is finally here. American Dream just hit the iTunes app store this week, and while it's being marketed as a mere mobile game, we're already gleaning some important career lessons from the pop princess. Here are the 15 most crucial things I learned about being a pop star, according to Britney Spears. Pay attention, dreamers.
1. Start Small — No Job Is Beneath You
Photo: Via The American Dreams App.
2. Believe In Yourself (& Hang Out At Starbucks)
Photo: Via The American Dreams App.
3. Smile For The Cameras
Photo: Via The American Dreams App.
4. Social Media Can Be Your Best Friend
Photo: Via The American Dreams App.
5. ...& Your Worst Enemy
Photo: Via The American Dreams App.
6. Jealous People Will Shade You
Photo: Via The American Dreams App.
7. Go To Industry Parties, Find A Hard-Drinking Agent, & Impress Her
Photo: Via The American Dreams App.
8. Look Sexy & Cool
Photo: Via The American Dreams App.
9. Or, Wear Whatever The Hell You Want (& Put In The Hard Work)
Photo: Via The American Dreams App.
10. Invent Your Own Genre
Photo: Via The American Dreams App.
11. Make Your Album Art Stand Out
Photo: Via The American Dreams App.
12. Network, Network, Network
Photo: Via The American Dreams App.
13. Prepare To Go Broke — It's An Investment In Your Future
Photo: Via The American Dreams App.
14. Find A Hot Music Video Director
Photo: Via The American Dreams App.
15. Self-Promotion Is Key
Photo: Via The American Dreams App.
And, if you're very lucky, friends and money will start falling out of the sky. Plus you'll get to hang out with Britney. Thanks for the advice, girl!
Photo: Via The American Dreams App.
