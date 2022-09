When Serial first aired in 2014, passionate listeners, and even just anyone with ears and access to their phone's podcast app, knew the order of events in Hae Min Lee's murder and Adnan Syed's conviction better than they knew family member's birthdays. It's been more than eight years since that obsession swept the world, and a lot of true crime stories have taken up residence in our amateur detective minds. Viewers were pulled back into the story in 2019 when the four-part HBO documentary, The Case Against Adnan Syed came out. And while the documentary explored various aspects of the case, including information Serial listeners weren't privy to, the timeline of Adnan Syed's case remains the same. Now, as we prepare to get sucked back into the story upon his release, we trace back the main events from the case.