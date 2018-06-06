Proof That Carrie Bradshaw's Outfits Were Totally Unrealistic

June 6, 2018 marks the 20th anniversary of Sex and the City, a revolutionary show about four independent women talking frankly about sex and their desires in New York. This story was originally published October 15, 2015.
One oft-quoted line from Sex and the City is Carrie's confession that she has spent $40,000 on shoes. While we haven't calculated how much we've spent on footwear over the course of a lifetime, $40,000 does seem steep.
There are at least a few things that SATC gets right about NYC. But it's safe to say that its portrayal of a journalist's fashion budget is far from realistic. Fur coats, Dior dresses, and a steady stream of Manolos and Louboutins? Please.
But of course, we wanted concrete proof. We chatted with shopping startup The Take to calculate just how much money a typical Carrie outfit costs. Surprise, surprise, those Ralph Lauren suits are not cheap. Click through to see what the most expensive item is for each of these iconic outfits.