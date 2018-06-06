Proof That Carrie Bradshaw’s Outfits Were Totally Unrealistic

Jessica Chou
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
6th June 2018 marks the 20th anniversary of Sex and the City, a revolutionary show about four independent women talking frankly about sex and their desires in New York.
One oft-quoted line from Sex and the City is Carrie's confession that she has spent $40,000 on shoes. While we haven't calculated how much we've spent on footwear over the course of a lifetime, $40,000 does seem steep.
There are at least a few things that SATC gets right about NYC. But it's safe to say that its portrayal of a journalist's fashion budget is far from realistic. Fur coats, Dior dresses, and a steady stream of Manolos and Louboutins? Please.
But of course, we wanted concrete proof. We chatted with shopping startup The Take to calculate just how much money a typical Carrie outfit costs. Surprise, surprise, those Ralph Lauren suits are not cheap. Click through to see what the most expensive item is for each of these iconic outfits.
Related Stories
That Time Trump Was On SATC
What Sex And The City Taught Us About Sex Toys
How LGBTQ+ People Really Feel About Sex & The City

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series