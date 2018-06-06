The Sex And The City Guide To Surviving Wedding Season

June 2018 marks the 20th anniversary of Sex and the City, a revolutionary show about four independent women talking frankly about sex and their desires in New York. This story was originally published on May 5, 2015.
Here’s a fun word problem: Exactly how many New York weddings does it take to make someone go bankrupt — literally and emotionally — in a single summer? Sex and the City attempted to answer this question for six damn years, throwing Carrie, Samantha, Miranda, and Charlotte through the wringer — disgustingly-large diamond rings and all. And, while the girls weren’t dealing with an endless barrage of engagement 'grams and Facebook announcements, their worst bridal blunders did teach us timeless lessons on how to deal.
If there’s one thing Carrie and co. showed us, it’s how to be a good friend at all costs — even when you can’t believe how expensive that blender on the registry is. Here’s all the sage advice you need to conquer wedding season in NYC. (Although, enjoying a few cocktails along the way won't hurt.)