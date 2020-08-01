Has Coronavirus Finally Put A Stop To Toxic Spirituality?

The results every time, she says affirmatively over the phone from her New York office, have been clear: the imagined fantasy of a positive outcome did not guarantee it in reality. "It was the same for patients on the eve of surgery. The more positively they dreamed about recovery, the less well they did recover. It was the same in academia. The more positively university graduates fantasised about an easy transition into work life, the fewer dollars they were earning two years later. It was the same at school. The more positively students fantasised about excelling in any exam, the less well they did," she explains. "It was even the same for romantic relationships. The more positively people fantasised about getting together with a person they like, the less likely it is that they actually will start romantic relationships."