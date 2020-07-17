I grew up hearing the axiom "youth is wasted on the young" trotted out by older people – family members, family friends and teachers – so often that I absorbed it by osmosis as fact. They’d say it to one another with a knowing look and a subtle eye roll that spoke of nostalgia and envy. I took it to mean then that I, then a young person but now "middle aged" at 32 according to my mother, lacked the perspective afforded by experience to appreciate the advantages of youth and, as a result, squandered them by getting drunk on Archers Aqua in the park.