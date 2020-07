How Toxic Masculinity & The Refusal To Wear Face Masks Has Put Us All At Risk

What all of these white male politicians have in common (beyond their gender, being sceptical of climate change and holding archaic views on abortion ) is that they have been recently elected, riding a wave of alt-right , anti-establishment conservatism in their respective countries which is rooted in anti-feminism, xenophobia and protectionism. They, like the votes in their favour, are reactionary – despite being in power they exist in opposition, stand for traditional values and, each in their own way, represent a return to the past. They are figureheads of a backlash against more liberal, open thinking which is at once incredibly local and increasingly global