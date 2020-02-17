In Hungary, she points out that "the coalition government of liberals and socialists (between 2006-2010) were in power when the last wave of the economic crisis hit the country. As a response, the government introduced quite harsh austerity policies instead of securing the different welfare state provisions. Austerity policies decreased public spending on education, healthcare, social services and the public sector. Several types of allowances and benefits were frozen, including family allowance and maternity allowance. Since women work in a much higher proportion in the public sector than men, and they are more likely to benefit from these services as clients or recipients, these policies, introduced by partially a socialist government (at least in name), affected the lives of Hungarian women in a negative way. A very similar austerity package was introduced in 1995, soon after the change of regime, also by the governing socialist party, again in coalition with the liberals. These two occasions were more than enough for them to lose their credibility, which [has not been] restored since."